5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Jan. 24

Tuesday, Jan. 24
Concert: Ladysmith Black Mambazo
The South African male choral group was founded over 50 years ago and has won numerous Grammy Awards. They gained international fame when they performed with Paul Simon in 1986. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $25-$55.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Recital Series – The Cast of Our Town
Fresno Grand Opera hosts the concert featuring soprano Sarah Shafer, tenor Jonas Hacker and Sara Chiesa playing the piano. Mia Cuppa Cafe, 620 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, itkt.choicecrm.net/templates/FRGO, $10-$25.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Jeri McDonald exhibition
View oil paintings featuring landscapes from Hawaii to snow-covered mountains in Yosemite and the Central Coast to Southern California. Studio 74, 1274 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-908-0658, www.studio-74.org.
1-6 p.m.
Music: Santa Mira
Including performances by Born Loser and California Cousins. Dynamite Vinyl, 1476 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/792305270907588, $4.
7 p.m.
Event: Independent film series screening
Diane Kurys directed ‘For A Woman,’ a French film with English subtitles about a woman searching for answers to her family’s secrets. Tulare County Library, 200 W. Oak Ave., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/1213040035449279.
6 p.m.
