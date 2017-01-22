Royals' Ventura killed in car crash in Dominican Republic

1:07 Hazmat team responds to mysterious spill in Fresno Pause

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:11 'Loudest charity on earth' brings hope and dignity to prison inmates

1:29 Fresno man arrested in arson fire at Livingstone's Restaurant in Tower District

1:30 Who's going to replace Fresno Unified School District superintendent Michael Hanson — and when?

1:42 Fresno State Swimming and Diving Team shares secret to academic success

1:04 Obama waves goodbye, leaves in helicopter

2:29 Women's March draws large crowd in Fresno

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration