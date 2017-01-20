5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Jan. 23

Monday, Jan. 23
Community: Freedom from smoking
For those New Year’s resolutions, get tips on quitting during the seven-week program. Adventist Medical Center, 115 Mall Drive, Hanford, 559-537-0083, facebook.com/events/183274022145804, free.
9-10:30 a.m.
Community: Charter school information night
Get information on Sycamore Valley Academy and Blue Oak Academy, two free public charter schools. Sycamore Valley Academy, 6832 Ave. 280, Visalia, 559-622-3236, www.sycamorevalleyacademy.org/admissions, free.
6-7 p.m.
Event: Poetry Night
Bring your favorite poem to share or just listen as the group discusses poems, poets and anything poetic. Auberry Branch Library, 33049 Auberry Road, Auberry, 559-855-8523, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.
7-9 p.m.
Community: Taize prayer service
Hear scripture, sing, pray and observe extended moments of silence in the main church, which will be darkened except for candlelight. St. Anthony’s of Padua, 5770 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, facebook.com/events/250818525351784.
7:30-8:30 p.m.
Community: Investing in downtown real estate
Join Fulton Street Investors as they explain how professionals can invest in downtown without all of the hassles of owning their own building. Bitwise Industries, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, facebook.com/events/403434543334337.
7-8 p.m.
