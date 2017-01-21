5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Jan. 21

Saturday, Jan. 21
Event: 559 Fights
The main bout features flyweights Manuel Ruiz fighting against Paul Elizondo for the championship belt. Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia, 559-813-0307, www.facebook.com/events/365552457135906, $25-$60.
7 p.m.
Music: 40 Watt Hype
Popular music venue Fulton 55 celebrates its sixth anniversary with the Latin funk band and Violin on Fire featuring Patrick Contreras. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $6-$10.
8:30 p.m.
Music: Pacific Artist Series
This music series installment features Rong-Huey Liu playing the oboe, and pianist Vivian I-Miao Liu. Fresno Pacific University McDonald Hall Atrium, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 559-453-2267, www.fresno.edu/event/14991/pacific-artist-series-iii, $15, $10 seniors.
7:30 p.m.
Event: The Price is Right Live!
Play classic games like Plinko and Cliffhangers, spin the Big Wheel and aim for a chance at the final showcase. A second show takes place 2 p.m. Sunday. Eagle Mountain Casino, 681 S. Tule Road, Porterville, 800-903-3353, www.eaglemtncasino.com, $35.
8 p.m.
The show features comedians Mike Wirtz, Antwan Johnson, Ruby Tuesday, Johnny Pineda and Jordan Wood. Cafe Via, 6640 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-470-3306, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2766845, $10.
7:30 p.m.
