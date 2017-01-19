Works of Flemish master on display at Detroit art museum

0:20 Shooting in central Fresno investigated Pause

0:33 Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

0:51 Lawmaker's son dabs and Paul Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

1:32 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:03 New anti-theft tool unveiled for farmers

1:01 Coalinga City Council considers plan to grow pot in closed prison

1:03 Fresno Bee Boys Water Polo Player of the Year Kyle McKenney of Buchanan