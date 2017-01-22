Entertainment

January 22, 2017 1:23 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Jan. 22

Sunday, Jan. 22

Music: Fresno Philharmonic presents ‘Symphonie Fantastique’

The concert features conductor Alexander Mickelthwate and violinist Philippe Quint, with pieces by Mozart and Berlioz. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com/eventlist/fresno-philharmonic-presents-symphonie-fantastique, $25-$79.

3 p.m.

Event: Central Valley Barber Battle 5

Categories include fades and tapers, creativity and design and a barber shop team competition. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-362-4046, www.facebook.com/events/366563990383731, $20.

Noon

Music: Fresno Community Concert Band

The group performs its ‘Super Concert XI – Band Blockbusters,’ a salute to the Super Bowl – with no football but big music. Fresno City College Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-440-9429, www.fresnocommunityband.org, free but a ticket is required.

3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Theatre: Doublewide, Texas

Visalia Players puts on a show that will make you laugh as one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas tries to secede from the state. Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race Ave., Visalia, 559-734-3900, visaliaplayers.org, $12-$16.

2 p.m.

Event: Fresno Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation

See owls, hawks and woodpeckers and learn about the organization’s mission to help birds and mammals. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-3135, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.

1-3 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Movie trailer: '20th Century Women'

View more video

Entertainment Videos