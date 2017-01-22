5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Jan. 22

Sunday, Jan. 22
The concert features conductor Alexander Mickelthwate and violinist Philippe Quint, with pieces by Mozart and Berlioz. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com/eventlist/fresno-philharmonic-presents-symphonie-fantastique, $25-$79.
3 p.m.
Categories include fades and tapers, creativity and design and a barber shop team competition. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-362-4046, www.facebook.com/events/366563990383731, $20.
Noon
The group performs its ‘Super Concert XI – Band Blockbusters,’ a salute to the Super Bowl – with no football but big music. Fresno City College Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-440-9429, www.fresnocommunityband.org, free but a ticket is required.
3 p.m., 7 p.m.
Theatre: Doublewide, Texas
Visalia Players puts on a show that will make you laugh as one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas tries to secede from the state. Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race Ave., Visalia, 559-734-3900, visaliaplayers.org, $12-$16.
2 p.m.
See owls, hawks and woodpeckers and learn about the organization’s mission to help birds and mammals. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-3135, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.
1-3 p.m.
