Bagwell, Raines, Ivan Rodriguez elected to Hall of Fame

2:12 Take an inside look at the Bitwise State Center Warehouse Pause

1:03 Fresno Bee Boys Water Polo Player of the Year Kyle McKenney of Buchanan

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

1:14 Community leaders ask for public input for Fresno Unified superintendent search

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:51 Lawmaker's son dabs and Paul Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

2:40 Fresno Police seek suspect who robbed liquor store at gunpoint

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:30 Movie trailer: 'Doctor Strange'