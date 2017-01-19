Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Jan. 19

Thursday, Jan. 19
Concert: Tower of Power
For close to 50 years the band has created its own sound, producing hits such as “You’re Still a Young Man” and “So Very Hard to Go.” Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore, 559-924-7751, www.tachipalace.com/entertainment.php, $20-$50.
7:30 p.m.
Music: Robb Banks
The hip-hop artist from Florida will perform with Da$h and Wifisfuneral. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $18.
7 p.m.
Community: Veterans Resource Center grand opening
Learn about resources available to Veterans. Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, www.fresnolibrary.org.
4-5 p.m.
Event: TB&J: Tacos, Brews & Jams
Enjoy tacos from Los Toritos Taco Truck, specially crafted beer and live music from Jo Nathan. Tioga Sequoia Brewery, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, facebook.com/events/242272276211361.
5-10 p.m.
F.W. Murnau’s 1924 film is noted for its near-absence of intertitles that represent spoken dialogue. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, facebook.com/events/1391090310902712.
8-10 p.m.
