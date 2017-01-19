Entertainment

January 19, 2017 8:00 AM

Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Jan. 19

Thursday, Jan. 19

Concert: Tower of Power

For close to 50 years the band has created its own sound, producing hits such as “You’re Still a Young Man” and “So Very Hard to Go.” Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore, 559-924-7751, www.tachipalace.com/entertainment.php, $20-$50.

7:30 p.m.

Music: Robb Banks

The hip-hop artist from Florida will perform with Da$h and Wifisfuneral. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $18.

7 p.m.

Community: Veterans Resource Center grand opening

Learn about resources available to Veterans. Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, www.fresnolibrary.org.

4-5 p.m.

Event: TB&J: Tacos, Brews & Jams

Enjoy tacos from Los Toritos Taco Truck, specially crafted beer and live music from Jo Nathan. Tioga Sequoia Brewery, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, facebook.com/events/242272276211361.

5-10 p.m.

Event: Nate’s Silent Movies: ‘The Last Laugh’

F.W. Murnau’s 1924 film is noted for its near-absence of intertitles that represent spoken dialogue. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, facebook.com/events/1391090310902712.

8-10 p.m.

