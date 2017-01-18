5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Jan. 18

Wednesday, Jan. 18
Event: John Edward
The psychic medium, author and lecturer has helped thousands with his predictions for the future and his ability to communicate with those who have crossed over. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $153.50-$228.50.
7 p.m.
Event: ‘Crude Beyond Belief’
The Tehipite Chapter of the Sierra Club presents the documentary on a tour of fracking sites in Kern County. UC Merced Center, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.sierraclub.org/tehipite, free.
7-8:30 p.m.
Best known as the landing specialist and development manager for the Mars Rover Curiosity, Steltzner will discuss the power of human curiosity and the importance of collaborative innovation. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, valleytownhall.com, $35.
10:30 a.m.
Music: Nesto
Roach Collection, Native Earthian and Jalinche will also perform. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, free.
8:30 p.m.
Theatre: The Merry Wives of Windsor
Woodward Shakespeare Festival will perform a dramatic meeting. Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.
7-8:45 p.m.
