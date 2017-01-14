5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Jan. 14

Saturday, Jan. 14
Theater: Stephen King’s The Shining
The thriller is being presented for only the third time with special permission from the author and runs through Jan. 22. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced, 209-725-8587, www.playhousemerced.com, $15-$22.
8 p.m., 10 p.m.
Music: Bostyx
The cover band plays the music of two popular groups: Boston and Styx and features David Victor, former guitarist and singer for Boston. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $29-$39.
7 p.m.
Theater: First Try
The drama is written by Fresno City College drama student Jesse Parr, and is his first original work for community theater. Fresno Soap Co., 1470 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2730634, $8-$15.
8 p.m.
Music: The Purple Ones
The 10-piece tribute band will play favorites like “Little Red Corvette,” “1999,” “Purple Rain,” and “When Doves Cry.” Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $18-$22.
9:30 p.m.
Event: Piñata Plata
The fundraiser will benefit community space in downtown Fresno and features live music, poetry, adult drinks and appetizers, raffles and art auctions and more. Fres.Co, 1918 Fresno St., Fresno, squareup.com/store/fresco, $25-$50.
6-9 p.m.
