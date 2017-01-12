Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Jan. 13

Friday, Jan. 13
Event: Harlem Globetrotters
The 2017 World Tour’s star-studded roster includes Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, female stars Lister and Ace Jackson and many others in the wildly entertaining basketball game. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, savemartcenter.com, $26.50-$106.50.
7 p.m.
Join Central Valley Horror Club for a screening of the 1980 flick “Terror Train” starring Jamie Lee Curtis. A potluck will begin at 8 p.m. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1283914341675790, free.
8:30 p.m.
Event: Beatles pop art show
Ron Campbell is the animator of “Yellow Submarine” and will make an appearance at the gallery where his show will feature prints from his 50-year career in cartoons, including Scooby Doo, Rugrats, Smurts, Flinstones, Jetsons and more. Jewel FM Art Gallery, 1415 Fulton St., Fresno, 610-389-1807, www.facebook.com/KJewelGallery.
Noon-7 p.m.
Music: John McCutcheon
The American folk singer and protest songwriter will share his thoughts on the recent election. Unitarian Universalist Church, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 559-307-3610, us2.campaign-archive2.com/?u=dd355c0b5de248ad5097f0310&id=1ca4f8165b, $22-$27.
7:30 p.m.
Film: ‘Being 17’
Fresno Filmworks presents the French drama of two boys exploring adolescent sexual awakening after circumstances put them in close proximity. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, fresnofilmworks.org, $10, $8 seniors and students.
5:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
