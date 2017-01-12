’80s rock redux – Def Leppard, Poison and Tesla set date at Fresno’s Save Mart Center

In a major flashback to the 1980s, English super rockers Def Leppard announced plans for a massive North American tour this spring – and they’re bringing fellow hair-metal icons Poison and the Sacramento rock band Tesla. The three month tour kicks off April 8 and stops June 12 at Fresno’s Save Mart Center.
Tickets for the show are $29.50-$125 and on are sale 10 a.m. January 20 at the arena box office, online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-7450-3000. Presale tickets are available through the Def Leppard Rock Brigade Concert Club starting January 17.
“We’re thrilled to be able to take this tour to cities we didn’t play in 2016. The demand for us to return, or rather extend the tour, was phenomenal. There’s a great buzz around the band right now and we’re loving the fact that we can do this with the latest album being so well received,” says Leppard frontman Joe Elliott, in a release announcing the tour. He’s referencing the band’s 2015 self-titled album, which was No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart. It was also in the top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200.
Def Leppard is quintessential classic rock, with a look and sound that dominated through much of the 1980s. The band has a long list of pop culture anthems that includes “Animal,” “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Love Bites,” “Armageddon It” and “Rocket.”
For Poison, the tour will be a reunion of sorts. It is the first time in more than five years the band is touring with its original members – Bret Michaels, CC DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett. The band had a pair of successful albums in the late 1980s and produced sing-along power ballad “Every Rose Has its Thorn.” Recently, Michaels has parlayed his frontman status into a career in reality television (and his own line of homegoods).
Though Tesla grew out of the same ’80s rock and metal scene, the band’s sound borrowed heavily on ’70s rock and blues. That’s particularly noticeable on its highest charting single, a cover of the 1971 hit “Signs.” As a piece of local trivia, the band’s guitarist Dave Rude released a solo album in 2013 that was produced by Marc Kapetan. Kapetan is a local guitarist who plays with The Appletones and Motor66 and others.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Def Leppard North American tour
- April 8 – Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
- April 10 – Montreal, QC Bell Centre
- April 12, – Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
- April 14 – Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
- April 15 –Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum
- April 17 –Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
- April 19 –Green Bay, WI Resch Center
- April 21 – St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
- April 22 –Sioux Falls, SD Sanford Premier Center
- April 24 – Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
- April 26 – Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
- April 27 – Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
- April 29 – Ft Myers, FL Fort Rock
- April 30 – Jacksonville, FL Welcome to Rockville
- May 2 – Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre
- May 3 – Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre
- May 5 – Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
- May 6 – Charlotte, NC Carolina Rebellion
- May 24 – Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
- May 26 – Pryor, OK Rocklahoma
- May 27 – San Antonio, TX River City Rockfest
- May 29 – Colorado Springs, CO Broadmoor World Arena
- May 31 – Bozeman, MT Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
- June 2 – Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
- June 3 – Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
- June 6 – Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
- June 7 – Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
- June 9 – Seattle, WA White River Amph
- June 10 – Portland, OR Moda Center
- June 12 – Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
- June 14 – Ontario, CA Citizens Business Bank Arena
- June 16 – San Diego, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre
- June 17 – Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
- June 19 – Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
- June 21 – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
- June 22 – St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- June 24 – Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- June 25 – Indianapolis, IN Klipsch Music Center
