5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Jan. 15

Sunday, Jan. 15
Community: Writers Resist – Fresno Louder for Free Expression
Authors from different genres will come together to “re-inaugurate” a commitment to compassion, equality, free speech and the fundamentals of democracy. Mia Cuppa Cafe, 620 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, facebook.com/events/1843712492577987, free.
2-4 p.m.
Music: Songs for a Winter’s Day
Join Fresno Choral Artists for a concert inspired by the many moods of winter. University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave., Fresno, 559-696-4065, www.fresnochoralartists.org, $15, $5 students.
4-5 p.m.
The tribute band will play songs Parsons recorded with The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers and others, including his solo albums and the music of those who inspired him such as Merle Haggard and George Jones. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $8-$10.
7-10 p.m.
Event: Quiñceanera Expo
Take care of all your needs in one place, from gowns to decorations and so much more. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/336962310003584, $10.
Noon-5 p.m.
The screening and discussion focuses on one of the most controversial figures of the Civil Rights Movement. Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, 559-322-6146.
12:15-2:30 p.m.
