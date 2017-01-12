Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Jan. 12

Thursday, Jan. 12
Event: ‘The Lost Gettysburg Address’
Join San Joaquin Valley Civil War Round Table as author David Dixon speaks on the speech by slave owner Charles Anderson. Denny’s, 710 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-686-3633, www.sjvcwrt2.com.
6:30-8:15 p.m.
Music: Cloudship
The local band joins Lance Canales & The Flood and AC Myles. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $5-$8.
7:30 p.m.
Tonight is the opening reception for 27 Tulare County artists who created the 13th annual “Tulare County Varied Impressions.” Heritage Art Gallery at Tulare Historical Museum, 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare, 559-686-2074, www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org/13th-annual.html, free.
5-7 p.m.
Go on free-ski adventure in Crested Butte and tour Greenland by dog sled. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $12.
7:30 p.m.
Theatre: ‘The Will Rogers Follies‘
America’s beloved humorist shares his folksy wit. Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9494, rogerrockas.com, $32-$60.
5:30 p.m.
