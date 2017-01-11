5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Jan. 11

Wednesday, Jan. 11
Event: Ballroom dancing
Check out the website for a complete list of dance types and classes being offered. Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-970-8286, www.fresnodancestudio65.com.
6 p.m.
Community: Pharmacy technician orientation
Learn what to expect from the 268-hour program as you prepare for your license through the California State Board of Pharmacy. Fresno City College, Health Sciences Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-324-6461, www.fresnocitycollege.edu/index.aspx?page=2880.
6-8 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘Commando’
We’re pretty sure you haven’t seen the Arnold Schwarzenegger classic action film like this; complete with drinking games and live commentary by local comedians. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.facebook.com/events/1305000612883769.
8 p.m.
Event: Bingo
Try your luck for a chance at one of many cash prizes. American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522.
6:15 p.m.
Event: MTG Frontier tournament
A new “Magic the Gathering” weekly event begins tonight. Crazy Squirrel Game Store, 464 E. Bullard Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1099493006829408, $5.
6:30 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments