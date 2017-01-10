Police: 'Inside job' at heart of Kardashian robbery probe

1:49 Parts of Yosemite Valley flooded as Merced River recedes Pause

1:08 Fresno launches FAX15 bus service, shortening the wait time

0:27 Watch a mystery surfer cruise down a flooded Grover Beach road

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

0:51 Lawmaker's son dabs and Paul Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

2:33 Yosemite valley closed in anticipation of storm, park still open