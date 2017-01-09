NY podiatrist admits to plotting to kill estranged wife

A Rockland County podiatrist has admitted to plotting with his girlfriend to kill his estranged wife.
The Journal News (http://lohud.us/2ibYyLc ) reports that 42-year-old Ira Bernstein faces five to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on conspiracy and grand larceny charges following Monday's plea.
Bernstein and his girlfriend, Kelly Gribeluk, have both pleaded guilty to conspiring to hire a local businessman to kill the podiatrist's wife. They also admitted to plotting to beat two insurance investigators to discourage them from bringing fraud allegations against Bernstein's podiatry practice.
Prosecutors say the conspiracy was caught on audio, video and wiretaps. They say the alleged hit man reported the plan to police.
Bernstein is to be sentenced May 16. Gribeluk's plea agreement calls for four to 12 years in prison.
