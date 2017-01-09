Golden Globes 2017: 10 things you need to know, from Meryl Streep to 'Hidden Fences'

As usual, the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night were filled with surprises – really, “The Night Manager” actors won over “The People v. O.J. Simpson” stars? Natalie Portman of “Jackie” lost best drama actress to Isabelle Huppert of the French thriller “Elle”?
But the show also boiled down the upcoming Oscar race to what many expected: A showdown between the glittery musical “La La Land” and the deeply emotional drama “Moonlight,” which took home the prizes for best comedy or musical and best drama, respectively. Here’s everything you need to know from the three-hour show:
1. Host Jimmy Fallon’s monologue was pretty tame: True to form, the “Tonight Show” host kept his material fairly lukewarm, especially when he focused on Donald Trump. Sample jokes: “Of course the ballots for tonight’s Golden Globes were carefully tabulated by the accounting firm Ernst and Young and Putin” and “This is the Golden Globes. One of the few places left in America that still honors the popular vote.” (The monologue started out on an awkward note in general when the teleprompter broke.)
2. Meryl Streep called out Donald Trump in a very serious speech: The actress received the Cecil B. DeMille Award (the Globes’ lifetime achievement award) and spent her five minutes onstage reciting a speech directed at the president-elect. She specifically mentioned the “moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter.
“And this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” Streep said. “Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”
3. The “Hidden Fences” incident: First, on the NBC red carpet, “Today” correspondent Jenna Bush Hager combined the names of two movies with African American stars (“Hidden Figures” and “Fences”), noting that Pharrell Williams was nominated for “Hidden Fences.” She was dragged on Twitter – and then Michael Keaton made the exact same mistake while presenting the award for best supporting actress, sparking a #GoldenGlobesErrors hashtag, combining titles of movies with predominantly black casts.
4. “La La Land” dominates: The nostalgia-seeped musical won every single award it was nominated for: screenplay, score, song, director, actor (Ryan Gosling), actress (Emma Stone), comedy or musical motion picture. It also broke a Golden Globes record in the process – its seven wins are the most of any film in the award show’s history.
5. “Moonlight” wins best drama motion picture: “Moonlight,” the powerful film that chronicles a poor, young man into adulthood, was initially shut out – until it came to the biggest category. During his acceptance speech, director Barry Jenkins urged one thing from everyone that has seen the movie: “Tell a friend, tell a friend, tell a friend.”
6. “Atlanta” continues the new TV comedy streak: Donald Glover’s acclaimed FX series is the fifth new show in a row to win in the best comedy or musical TV category, following “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Transparent,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Girls.” Hey, at least it’s more interesting than the “Modern Family” or “Veep” parade at the Emmys.
7. The TV series with the most wins is … “The Night Manager”? That’s right, the AMC miniseries – of all things! – nabbed trophies for Hugh Laurie (supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie), Olivia Colman (supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie) and Tom Hiddleston (actor in a limited series or TV movie). Close behind was Netflix’s British historical epic “The Crown,” which took home best TV drama, as well as best actress in a TV drama for Claire Foy.
“Atlanta” won two awards as well (Glover also won for best actor in a TV comedy or musical) and “The People v. O.J. Simpson” won the awards for best limited series or TV movie and best actress for star Sarah Paulson.
8. Celebrities were really bored during Tom Hiddleston’s speech: Speaking of Hiddleston, he did not bring up the fact that he recently dated the world’s most famous pop star (i.e. Taylor Swift). Instead, he told a story about going to South Sudan and learning that the humanitarian aid workers there binge-watched “The Night Manager,” and it offered them some relief after very difficult days. Celebrities in the crowd were not impressed by this tale, maybe because it started as a story about his charity work and ended up as a humblebrag about “The Night Manager.”
9. The speeches were actually great: Unusual, right? Sure, there were a few snoozefests, but Glover, Laurie, Tracee Ellis Ross (best actress in a comedy for “Blackish”), Ryan Gosling (best actor in a film comedy or musical for “La La Land”) and Viola Davis (best supporting actress in a drama film for “Fences) delivered some real winners.
10. The Carrie Fisher-Debbie Reynolds tribute: Even with all of the celebrity deaths in 2016, the show did not have an In Memoriam segment – though there was a brief tribute to the mother-daughter duo who recently passed away within a day of each other.
Golden Globe winners
MOTION PICTURES
- Motion Picture, Drama: “Moonlight.”
- Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: “La La Land.”
- Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea.”
- Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle.”
- Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land.”
- Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, “La La Land.”
- Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, “La La Land.”
- Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals.”
- Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, “Fences.”
- Foreign Language Film: “Elle.”
- Animated Film: “Zootopia.”
- Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land.”
- Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land.”
- Original Song, Motion Picture: “City of Stars,” “La La Land.”
TELEVISION
- TV Series, Drama: “The Crown.”
- Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath.”
- Actress, TV Series, Drama: Claire Foy, “The Crown.”
- TV Series, Musical or Comedy: “Atlanta.”
- Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover, “Atlanta.”
- Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish.”
- Limited Series or TV Movie: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”
- Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager.”
- Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”
- Supporting Actor, Series or TV Movie: Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager.”
- Supporting Actress, Series or TV Movie: Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager.”
Comments