5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Jan. 10

Tuesday, Jan. 10
Music: Nef The Pharaoh
The Bay Area rapper found success with his 2015 hit “Big Tymin.” Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $10-$15.
7 p.m.
Event: ‘High Odyssey’
Philip Batholomew will speak on the 88th anniversary of his father, Orlando Bartholomew, accomplishing the first winter climb of Mount Whitney. Auberry Branch Library, 33049 Auberry Road, Auberry, 559-855-8523, www.facebook.com/events/1577927842236870, free.
7:30 p.m.
Community: Natural cough syrup
This herbology class will show you how to make your own cough syrup. S&C Center, 5321 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1187795057941781.
6:30 p.m.
Event: Meet the Brewers
Join the party for the official release of barley wine. Riley’s Brew Pub, 2674 Owens Mountain Parkway, Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/1611887975784746.
6-8 p.m.
Community: Prop 64 panel discussion
“The Business of Pot” takes a look at the impact Prop 64 will have on businesses. 210 Center, 210 W. Center Ave., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/188994074897935, free.
8-9 a.m.
