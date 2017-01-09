5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Jan. 9

Monday, Jan. 9
Community: Harry Potter information night
All witches, wizards and muggles are invited to learn about the upcoming Harry Potter bowling league. AMF Visalia Lanes, 1740 W. Caldwell Ave., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/1771553516444500.
6-9 p.m.
Event: Central Valley Cafe Scientifique
Fresno State Professor of Biology Dr. Steve Blumenshine will speak on salmon conservation and restoration in the San Joaquin River. Santa Fe Basque Restaurant, 3110 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/380941598906564.
7 p.m.
Event: Cooking class
Learn to make smoked pork, roasted salsa, and handmade tortillas. Rev’s, 401 Clovis Ave., Clovis, www.eventbrite.com/e/january-cooking-class-tickets-30509373357, $65.
6:30 p.m.
Community: Yoga class
The 60-minute class is designed for all skill levels. Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, Free.
10:30 a.m.
Event: Therapy dog orientation
Find out what it takes to get your dog certified as a therapy dog, serving nursing homes, hospitals and anywhere else dogs are needed. Marie Callender’s Restaurant and Bakery, 1781 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1044002259059373.
7 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments