January 7, 2017 3:52 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Jan. 7

Saturday, Jan. 7

Event: Blimprov Live

Don’t miss the high energy improv show featuring Magnus Chhan, Nick Haas, Marcos Hammer, Byron Watkins and others. Fresno Soap Co., 1470 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, blimp17.bpt.me, $10.

8 p.m., 10 p.m.

Film: ‘Wacky World of Charley Bowers’

Enjoy a classic film from the silent movie era as Nate Butler plays live piano music. Mia Cuppa Cafe, 620 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/192156161256034.

8 p.m.

Music: This Wild Life

The acoustic rock duo from Long Beach will play with Oyster Kids and Royal Teeth. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15.

6 p.m.

Event: Bring It Home Visalia Expo

Shop from a wide variety of small local businesses. 210 Cafe, 210 W. Center Ave., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/1036886973124866.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Community: Rose pruning

Get hands on experience from Fresno County Master Gardeners on how to prune and care for roses. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-241-7515, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno/?calitem=349890&g=10616, Free.

9:30-11:30 a.m.

