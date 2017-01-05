Community calendar Jan. 8-14

Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families meeting
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.adultchildren.org, 2 p.m. Jan. 9.
Argentine Tango
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, $10, 5-7:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
Ballet Class for Seniors with Cynthia Merrill
D&J Dance Company, 1477 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 110, Fresno, 559-222-2042, dandjdancecompany.com, $144, 11 a.m. Jan. 10.
Ballroom dancing
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-970-8286, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, 6 p.m. Jan. 11.
Beginner’s Yoga Class with Teresa Diaz (Bilingual)
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St., Suite 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/beginners-yoga-class-with-teresa-diaz-bilingual, 6 p.m. Jan. 10 and Jan. 12.
Beginners Group Dance Lesson
Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, $60 per month or $10 drop-in, 6 p.m. Jan. 10.
Bingo
American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522, 6:15 p.m. Jan. 11.
Celebrate Recovery
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-726-6123, www.facebook.com/ThisAintYourMamasChurch, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 10.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, 6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 13.
Children Dance Classes
Fergie’s Freestyle Dance Studio, 1477 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, 559-908-1002, www.fergiesdancestudio.com/#!class-schedule/c13w1, $64-$180, Jan. 8.
Co-Dependents Anonymous co-ed meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, www.coda.org, 6 p.m. Jan. 9.
Co-Dependents Anonymous men’s meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E Barstow Ave, Fresno, 559-224-1947, Free, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 14.
Co-Dependents Anonymous women’s meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E Barstow Ave, Fresno, 559-224-1947, Free, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 14.
Creative Dance for Children with Cynthia Merrill
D&J Dance Company, 1477 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 110, Fresno, 559-222-2042, dandjdancecompany.com, $144, 10 a.m. Jan. 10.
Dave Pillow and Bobby Seals
American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522, $8 2-5 p.m. Jan. 8.
Debtors Anonymous
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-478-7929, www.dafresno.org, 3-4 p.m. Jan. 8.
Divorce Options Workshop
Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-226-4420, www.divorcefresno.com, 9 a.m. Jan. 14.
Do It Yourself Workshop for Assistive Technology
Sunnyside Branch Library, 5566 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, 559-600-6226, www.fresnolibrary.org, Free, 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 12.
Dollhouse miniatures club
Hobbytown USA, 102 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-907-6051, 1 p.m. Jan. 12.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St, Fresno, 800-600-6028, www.foodaddicts.org, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and 9:30 a.m. Jan. 14.
Fresno Chess Club
Carl’s Jr. Green Burrito, 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-0288, www.fresnochessclub.org, 6 p.m. Jan. 9 and Jan. 13.
Fresno Numismatic Society
Las Palmas Masonic Center, 2992 E. Clinton Ave., Fresno, www.fresnocoinclub.com, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10.
Gentle Yoga/Chakra Balancing Meditation
Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-449-1534, donation, 6-7:10 p.m. Jan. 11.
Hearts On Fire – Fresno’s Only Rock ’n’ Roll Choir
The Voice Shop Music Academy, 1296 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-222-7564, www.thevoiceshop.com/hearts-on-fire, Free, 7-8:15 p.m. Jan. 11.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body - Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, taichiforeverybody.org, $25, 11 a.m.-noon Jan. 9-12 and Jan. 14.
Learn to Dance
Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, www.ballroomforbeginners.com, $50 per month, 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 10.
NAMI Fresno adult support group meeting
Trinity Lutheran Church, 3973 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-224-2469, www.namifresno.org, Free, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 10.
Quantified Self Fresno
Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.meetup.com/QuantifiedSelfFresno, Free, 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 10.
Salsa dance
, January 8, Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-430-6522, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, 6 p.m. Jan. 8 and 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and Jan. 12.
6 p.m.
Salsa Tuesdays
The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $5, 8 p.m. Jan. 10.
Sexaholics Anonymous
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-221-4544, www.safresno.org, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
Inspiration Park, 5770 W. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10 per month for first three months; $15 monthly after, 10 a.m. and 11:05 a.m. Jan. 9 and Jan. 12.
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10-$20, 9 a.m. and 10:05 a.m. Jan. 10.
Tai Chi in a chair for health and wellness
Call for details, 559-906-0703, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and Jan. 12.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting
Grace United Methodist Church, 3362 E. Balch Ave., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, First meeting free; memberships/dues afterward, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 13.
Yoga for adults
Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3, 5:15-6:30 p.m. Jan. 10.
Yoga at the Rec
Clovis Area Recreation Center, 3495 Fresno-Clovis Rail-Trail, Clovis, 559-324-2780, $3, 4-5 p.m. Jan. 11 and 10-11 a.m. Jan. 13.
Yoga for seniors (50 and older)
Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3, 1:45-3 p.m. Jan. 11.
