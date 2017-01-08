5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Jan. 8

Sunday, Jan. 8
Event: Premier Bride Showplace
The longest running bride show in the Valley gives you access to more than 100 local vendors and two fashion shows. Fresno Convention Center, 700 M St., Fresno, pbshowplace.com/brides.php, $10.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The organist has appeared in Europe and Asia and will play pieces by Mozart, Bach, Handel and more. Fresno State Concert Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2337, www.keyboardconcerts.com, $25, $18 seniors, $5 students.
3 p.m.
Event: Millerton Lake hike
Bring your camera for this easy hike on the south side of the lake. Meet in the Starbucks parking lot at Fort Washington and Friant roads, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1177144275672362.
9 a.m.
Music: The Number 12 Looks Like You
The band blends their music with elements of progressive metal, hardcore punk and jazz. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15.
6:30 p.m.
Community: Yoga & Beer
Enjoy an hourlong all-levels vinyasa flow yoga class followed by a beer (or beverage) of your choice. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/391438947856784, $20.
3-4 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments