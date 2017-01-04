Entertainment

January 4, 2017 3:59 PM

This week in entertainment: Calendar of events for Jan. 6-12

ART

Art of the Word 2

Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6 and 12.

Artist reception for Elsah Cort, mandala artist

Center for Spiritual Awareness, 117 S. Locust St., Visalia, 559-625-2441, www.cslvisalia.org, 5-8 p.m. Jan. 6.

Exhibit: Spiritual Symbols group show featuring Joy Johnson

Gallery 25, 1419 M St., Fresno, 559-264-4092, gallery25.org, Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 6-7 and Jan. 11.

Exhibition: John Coppola

Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak Ave., Visalia, 559-739-0905, www.artsvisalia.org, Free, Noon-5:30 p.m. Jan. 6-7 and Jan. 11-12.

Head to Toe: Wearable Art

Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6 and Jan. 12.

Hung Liu: Scales of History

Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6 and Jan. 12.

Mississippi Freedom Summer, 1964

Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6 and Jan. 12.

The Making of a Mural

Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6.

Student Art Project & A Tribute to FranCisco Vargas

Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6.

THEATRE

Auditions for Gypsy

Selma Arts Center, 1935 High St., Selma, 559-891-2238, www.selmaartscenter.com, 6-10 p.m. Jan. 6.

Blithe Spirit

2nd Space Theatre, 928 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-266-0660, 2ndspacetheatre.com, $20, $17 seniors and students, 8 p.m. Jan. 6, 2 p.m. Jan. 8 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12.

A Christmas Story: The Musical

Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9494, gcplayers.com/gcp-shows/a-christmas-story-the-musical-2, $32-$55, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 and 1 p.m. Jan. 8.

The Will Rogers Follies

Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9494, gcplayers.com/gcp-shows, $32-$60, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12.

ETC.

A Slice of Comedy with Connor McSpadden

Mother Mary’s Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, 1345 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-416-9120, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3861, $10, 8-10 p.m. Jan. 6-7.

Central Valley Showcase: Fresno Fuego vs. CV All Stars

Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/team.asp?SponsorID=9472#.WGwMoVMrKCh, $6-$11, 4 p.m. Jan. 7.

Children’s Crafts: Children catching snowflakes

Call for times and locations, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org, Jan. 6-7.

Children’s Crafts: Snowflake

Call for times and locations, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org, Jan. 9-12.

“The Lost Gettysburg Address,” program at Civil War Round Table

Denny’s, 710 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-686-3633, 559-298-8706, SJVCWRT2.com, 6:30-8:15 p.m. Jan. 12.

Nate’s Silent Movies: Wacky World of Charley Bowers

Mia Cuppa Caffe, 620 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/192156161256034, 8 p.m. Jan. 7.

Premier Bride Showplace

Fresno Convention Center, 700 M St., Fresno, pbshowplace.com/brides.php, $10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 8.

Screening of “Pete’s Dragon”

Tulare County Library — Visalia Branch, 200 W. Oak Ave., Visalia, 559-713-2700, www.facebook.com/events/1170262879758117, 4 p.m. Jan. 6.

Tabletop Roleplaying Free Demo

Legends Comics & Games, 639 E. Shaw Ave. Ste. 173, Fresno, 559-230-1964, www.labyrinthadventures.com, Free, 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 8.

WFMA Annual Martin Luther Kings Breakfast

Westside Church of God, 1422 W. California Ave., Fresno, 559-213-5925, $25, 6:30-8:30 a.m. Jan. 12.

MUSIC

2Tallin’

Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $7-$10, 8 p.m. Jan. 6.

Citysick

Dynamite Vinyl, 1476 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-266-7865, www.facebook.com/events/596155790571630, $5, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6.

Cloudship

Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $5-$8, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12.

Dorothy

Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $12-$15, 8 p.m. Jan. 12.

Keyboard Concert with Organist Ken Cowan

Fresno State Concert Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2337, www.keyboardconcerts.com, $25, $18 seniors, $5 students, 3 p.m. Jan. 8.

Nef The Pharoh

Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $10-$15, 7 p.m. Jan. 10.

Randy Freeman

Patio Cafe, 5138 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-243-1074, Free, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 6.

Russian Money

The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $8, 9 p.m. Jan. 6.

Tangent

Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $5, 8 p.m. Jan. 7.

The Number Twelve Looks Like You

Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8.

This Wild Life

Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15, 6 p.m. Jan. 7.

Unity Party

Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, Free, 9 p.m. Jan. 6.

Vibe Soul Lounge

Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10-$15, 7 p.m. Jan. 8.

For a full list:

ENTERTAINMENT

FAMILY ATTRACTIONS

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Movie trailer: 'Hidden Figures'

View more video

Entertainment Videos