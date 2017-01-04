This week in entertainment: Calendar of events for Jan. 6-12

ART
Art of the Word 2
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6 and 12.
Artist reception for Elsah Cort, mandala artist
Center for Spiritual Awareness, 117 S. Locust St., Visalia, 559-625-2441, www.cslvisalia.org, 5-8 p.m. Jan. 6.
Exhibit: Spiritual Symbols group show featuring Joy Johnson
Gallery 25, 1419 M St., Fresno, 559-264-4092, gallery25.org, Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 6-7 and Jan. 11.
Exhibition: John Coppola
Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak Ave., Visalia, 559-739-0905, www.artsvisalia.org, Free, Noon-5:30 p.m. Jan. 6-7 and Jan. 11-12.
Head to Toe: Wearable Art
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6 and Jan. 12.
Hung Liu: Scales of History
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6 and Jan. 12.
Mississippi Freedom Summer, 1964
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6 and Jan. 12.
The Making of a Mural
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6.
Student Art Project & A Tribute to FranCisco Vargas
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 6.
THEATRE
Auditions for Gypsy
Selma Arts Center, 1935 High St., Selma, 559-891-2238, www.selmaartscenter.com, 6-10 p.m. Jan. 6.
Blithe Spirit
2nd Space Theatre, 928 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-266-0660, 2ndspacetheatre.com, $20, $17 seniors and students, 8 p.m. Jan. 6, 2 p.m. Jan. 8 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12.
A Christmas Story: The Musical
Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9494, gcplayers.com/gcp-shows/a-christmas-story-the-musical-2, $32-$55, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 and 1 p.m. Jan. 8.
The Will Rogers Follies
Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9494, gcplayers.com/gcp-shows, $32-$60, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12.
ETC.
A Slice of Comedy with Connor McSpadden
Mother Mary’s Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, 1345 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-416-9120, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3861, $10, 8-10 p.m. Jan. 6-7.
Central Valley Showcase: Fresno Fuego vs. CV All Stars
Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/team.asp?SponsorID=9472#.WGwMoVMrKCh, $6-$11, 4 p.m. Jan. 7.
Children’s Crafts: Children catching snowflakes
Call for times and locations, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org, Jan. 6-7.
Children’s Crafts: Snowflake
Call for times and locations, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org, Jan. 9-12.
“The Lost Gettysburg Address,” program at Civil War Round Table
Denny’s, 710 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-686-3633, 559-298-8706, SJVCWRT2.com, 6:30-8:15 p.m. Jan. 12.
Nate’s Silent Movies: Wacky World of Charley Bowers
Mia Cuppa Caffe, 620 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/192156161256034, 8 p.m. Jan. 7.
Premier Bride Showplace
Fresno Convention Center, 700 M St., Fresno, pbshowplace.com/brides.php, $10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 8.
Screening of “Pete’s Dragon”
Tulare County Library — Visalia Branch, 200 W. Oak Ave., Visalia, 559-713-2700, www.facebook.com/events/1170262879758117, 4 p.m. Jan. 6.
Tabletop Roleplaying Free Demo
Legends Comics & Games, 639 E. Shaw Ave. Ste. 173, Fresno, 559-230-1964, www.labyrinthadventures.com, Free, 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 8.
WFMA Annual Martin Luther Kings Breakfast
Westside Church of God, 1422 W. California Ave., Fresno, 559-213-5925, $25, 6:30-8:30 a.m. Jan. 12.
MUSIC
2Tallin’
Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $7-$10, 8 p.m. Jan. 6.
Citysick
Dynamite Vinyl, 1476 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-266-7865, www.facebook.com/events/596155790571630, $5, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
Cloudship
Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $5-$8, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12.
Dorothy
Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $12-$15, 8 p.m. Jan. 12.
Keyboard Concert with Organist Ken Cowan
Fresno State Concert Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2337, www.keyboardconcerts.com, $25, $18 seniors, $5 students, 3 p.m. Jan. 8.
Nef The Pharoh
Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $10-$15, 7 p.m. Jan. 10.
Randy Freeman
Patio Cafe, 5138 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-243-1074, Free, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
Russian Money
The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $8, 9 p.m. Jan. 6.
Tangent
Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $5, 8 p.m. Jan. 7.
The Number Twelve Looks Like You
Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
This Wild Life
Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15, 6 p.m. Jan. 7.
Unity Party
Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, Free, 9 p.m. Jan. 6.
Vibe Soul Lounge
Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10-$15, 7 p.m. Jan. 8.
For a full list:
ENTERTAINMENT
- Arena/stadium: fblinks.com/arenas
- Bars/clubs: fblinks.com/bars
- Casinos: fblinks.com/casinos
- Coffeehouses: fblinks.com/coffee
- Galleries: fblinks.com/gallery
- Museums: fblinks.com/museums
- Performance Theater: fblinks.com/theater
FAMILY ATTRACTIONS
- Landmark/attractions: fblinks.com/landmark
- Sporting/recreation: fblinks.com/sporting
- Parks: fblinks.com/parks
Comments