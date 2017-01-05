Entertainment

January 5, 2017 12:51 AM

Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Jan. 5

Thursday, Jan. 5

Event: First Thursday ArtHop

Check out fresnoartscouncil.org/arthop for a full list of venues, including a performance by NOCO at Full Circle Brewing, 620 F St., www.facebook.com/events/229914607463972.

6-9 p.m.

Music: Travis Brooks

The vocalist from Saltwater will perform a folk and rock acoustic guitar show. Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen, 1279 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/644234999095181.

9 p.m.

Event: Steampunk ArtHop

Gaslamp Society members contribute pieces that include antiquing, clockwork, blacksmithing, costumes and jewelry and more. Fresno Ideaworks, 1755 Broadway St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1338600016173230.

5-9 p.m.

Community: Dia de los Santos Reyes

Celebrate the arrival of the three wise men with live music, pan dulce and Rosca de Reyes. Manchester Center, 1901 E. Shields Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1823990374535060.

Noon-6 p.m.

Community: Ascension Meditation

Re-energize in the new year with this technique that strengthens the bond between spirit and body. New Thought Community Church, 2060 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-286-6899, www.facebook.com/events/706381052862153, $5.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

View more video

Entertainment Videos