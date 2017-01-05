Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Jan. 5

Thursday, Jan. 5
Event: First Thursday ArtHop
Check out fresnoartscouncil.org/arthop for a full list of venues, including a performance by NOCO at Full Circle Brewing, 620 F St., www.facebook.com/events/229914607463972.
6-9 p.m.
Music: Travis Brooks
The vocalist from Saltwater will perform a folk and rock acoustic guitar show. Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen, 1279 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/644234999095181.
9 p.m.
Event: Steampunk ArtHop
Gaslamp Society members contribute pieces that include antiquing, clockwork, blacksmithing, costumes and jewelry and more. Fresno Ideaworks, 1755 Broadway St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1338600016173230.
5-9 p.m.
Community: Dia de los Santos Reyes
Celebrate the arrival of the three wise men with live music, pan dulce and Rosca de Reyes. Manchester Center, 1901 E. Shields Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1823990374535060.
Noon-6 p.m.
Community: Ascension Meditation
Re-energize in the new year with this technique that strengthens the bond between spirit and body. New Thought Community Church, 2060 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-286-6899, www.facebook.com/events/706381052862153, $5.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments