January 4, 2017 12:50 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Jan. 4

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Community: The Producers meetup

New members with project ideas can get tips and ideas from more experienced members. CMAC, 1555 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1394595620564518.

6-8 p.m.

Music: John Pemberton

Enjoy a night dancing away to country music. Yosemite Falls, 4020 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/112593452577109.

6-9 p.m.

Community: Extreme registration

If you’ve been thinking about going back to school, this is your one-stop event for classes, counseling, financial aid, orientation and more. Fresno City College, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, www.fresnocitycollege.edu/index.aspx?page=3434.

2-7 p.m.

Event: Men’s basketball

The Fresno State team will face Wyoming. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.gobulldogs.com/schedule.aspx?path=mbball.

7 p.m.

Music: The Jacktones

Enjoy an acoustic performance by the Jacktones and For the Record. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, www.strummersclub.com, free.

8:30 p.m.

