5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Jan. 3

Tuesday, Jan. 3
Event: Crafty Happy Hour
Supplies will be provided for creating wood signs. 683 E. Wrenwood Ave., Fresno, nolaloveshop@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/events/1236285766464046, $25.
Noon-2 p.m.
Community: Board games night
Bring your favorite game or learn a new one. Teazer World Tea Market, 2405 Capitol St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/388503608153844.
6-9 p.m.
Dance: Swing Dance Classes
Beginning East Coast swing begins at 6 p.m. and intermediate West Coast swing begins at 7 p.m. The five-week course begins tonight. Dance with Eileen, 116 S. Court St., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/605864992942980, $10-$45.
6 p.m., 7 p.m.
Event: Trainer Tuesdays
Bring your trainer and your bike for a group session of spinning. Sunnyside Bicycles, 6105 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/748653661948790.
6:15 p.m.
Community: Yoga for adults
All ages are welcome just bring your own mat and water bottle. Clovis Senior Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3.
5:15-6:30 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments