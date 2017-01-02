5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Jan. 2

Monday, Jan. 2
Event: Rose Bowl 2017
The USC Trojans face the Penn State Nittany Lions at 2 p.m. from Pasadena. Catch all the action on ESPN.
Event: Rose Parade
With a “Never on Sunday” tradition since 1893, the 128th annual Rose Parade features floats, marching bands and more during the 5 1/2 -mile route down Colorado Boulevard.
8 a.m.
Event: Storytime and Singalong
Read storybooks and sing interactive songs designed to help children engage in such skills as character building and following instructions. Branches Books & Gifts, 40044 Highway 49, Oakhurst, 559-641-2019, www.facebook.com/events/373108599709988.
10-10:30 a.m.
Community: EMT Class Orientation
New year, new career? Orientation will be held for the upcoming emergency medical technician course. Sequoia Safety Council, 500 E. 11th St., Reedley, www.facebook.com/events/1799685550243380.
6-7 p.m.
Event: Karaoke
Get on stage and perform your favorite tunes. Barmageddon, 126 E. Kern Ave., Tulare, www.facebook.com/events/1393854187313914.
9 p.m.
