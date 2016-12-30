25 things to do in January in the Valley

The Valley never lacks quality entertainment, from ArtHop or Fresno Filmworks event to checking out a new movie or restaurant or attending a concert. The following is a list of the Top 25 things The Bee’s entertainment staff thinks you should check out in January. For an extended list of things to do in the Valley, visit our online calendar , and watch our daily “5 Things to Do” listing.
Psychic power: Noel Coward is on the Good Company Players menu with “Blithe Spirit,” about a novelist who hires a medium. Opens Jan. 5, runs through Feb. 26, 2nd Space Theatre. $17-$20
On with Oz: NBC launches the latest adaptation of the writings of L. Frank Baum with “Emerald City.” Adria Arjona and Vincent D’Onofrio star. 9 p.m. Jan. 6
Cheap eats: Denny’s Guest Appreciation Celebration brings discounts like $2.99 Grand Slams and prizes all day at the 30 E. Herndon Ave. restaurant on Jan. 6.
Sitcom redux: Netflix will make available all 13 episodes of the reimagined Norman Lear comedy, “One Day at a Time.” Rita Moreno stars. 12:01 a.m. Jan. 6
Foot traffic: Central Valley Showcase: Fresno Fuego vs. CV All Stars, Jan. 7 at Chukchansi Park. $6-$11
“Old Globs”: “The 74th Annual Golden Globes Awards” will be presented on NBC. Jimmy Fallon is the host. 5 p.m. Jan. 8
Get hitched: Premier Bride Showplace at Fresno Convention Center. $10-$12. Jan. 8
Slam dunk: Harlem Globetrotters play at Save Mart Center. $26.50-$106.50. Jan. 13
Big movie: The movie about the Boston Marathon bombing, “Patriots Day,” opens Jan. 13. Mark Wahlberg stars
Vote Texas: A Texas trailer park threatens to secede in Visalia Community Players’ “Doublewide.” Opens Jan. 13, runs through Jan. 29, Ice House Theatre. $12-$16
Art of animation: Ron Campbell, who has been an animator on projects from “The Yellow Submarine” movie to “The Jetsons” cartoon, will have a one-man show. 12 p.m. Jan. 13-15, Jewel FM Gallery, 1415 Fulton St.
Permanent collection: The Fresno Art Museum puts the spotlight on Mexican art by showcasing a recent gift of paintings and prints. Opens Jan. 14, runs through April 30, $10
Native music: Tulare County Symphony performs “Indigenous Impressions” at Visalia Fox Theatre, $30-$39.50. Jan. 14
“Let’s Go Crazy”: The Purple Ones, a tribute to Prince, takes over Fulton 55, $18-$22. Jan. 14
Psychic power Part 2: Psychic, medium and author John Edward appears at Tower Theatre, $153.50-$228.50. Jan. 18
Red Planet: San Joaquin Valley Town Hall lecture series featuring Adam Steltzer, speaking on “How Curiosity Changed My Life: Mars Rover” at Saroyan Theatre, $35. Jan. 18
Soul town: Tower of Power performs 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at Tachi Palace in Lemoore. $20-$50
Noise pop: Sub Pup recording artist No Age plays an all-ages inaugural show Jan. 20 at Odd Fellows Hall in Visalia. The band also plays Jan. 21 at Strummer’s in Fresno.
Looking for America: Switchfoot and Reliant K perform at Warnors Theatre. $30-$50, Jan. 21
As seen on TV: Comedian Keith Alberstadt performs in the Tower Theatre Lounge. $25-$35, Jan. 21
Job interview, Part 3: The Fresno Philharmonic continues its season-long music director search with guest conductor Alexander Mickelthwate. 3 p.m. Jan. 22, Saroyan Theatre. $25-$79.
Acoustic country: Hunter Hayes 2017 Acoustic Kick-Off Concert with Casey Donahew, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Tower Theatre. $28.50-$38.50
California history: Book launch for “All They Will Call You” by Tim Z. Hernandez at Fresno State’s Satellite Student Union. Jan. 27.
Acoustic country, Part 2: Rascal Flatts brings its “Up Close and Acoustic” show to the Valley, 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at Table Mountain Casino. $39-$89. Tickets go on sale Jan. 3.
Grover’s Corners: Fresno Grand Opera presents Ned Rorem’s “Our Town,” an opera based on the classic play by Thornton Wilder. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, and 3 p.m. Jan. 29, Fresno Memorial Auditorium. $25.50-$89.50.
