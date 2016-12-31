5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Dec. 31

Saturday, Dec. 31
Concert: Revisit the Legend of Steppenwolf
Party with original band member Goldy McJohn and an all-star lineup playing hits like “Born to Be Wild” and “Magic Carpet Ride.” Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $38-$55.
7:30 p.m.
Event: New Year’s Eve at the lake
Enjoy a fireworks show at midnight following dinner and a magic show. The Pines Resort, 54432 Road 432, Bass Lake, 800-350-7463, www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-party-at-bass-lake-in-the-lakeview-room-tickets-29827959229, $15.
8:30 p.m.
Welcome the new year at a tropical party with salsa dancing, a champagne toast and balloon drop. Toca Madera Winery, 36140 Ave. 9, Madera, 559-471-8410, shop.tocamaderawinery.com/res-393820/Sip-Salsa-New-Years-Eve-Party.html, $15.
9 p.m.
The comedian is a national headliner and has performed at Brea Improv and the Icehouse. Mother Mary’s Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, 1345 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-416-9120, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3858, $20.
8 p.m.
Event: Brew Year’s Eve
Sip on craft brewed brew and catch a magic show by Magic of Elder and a performance by For The Record. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, 559-264-6323, www.eventbrite.com/e/brew-years-eve-tickets-30591245238, $20.
7 p.m.
