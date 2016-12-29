Community calendar Jan. 1-7

Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families meeting
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.adultchildren.org, 2 p.m. Dec. 26.
Argentine Tango
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-284-0850, $10 per person per class, 7 p.m. Dec. 27.
Ballroom dancing
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-970-8286, $45 for five lessons, 6 p.m. Dec. 28.
Beginners Group Dance Lesson
Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, $60 per month or $10 drop-in, 6 p.m. Dec. 27.
Beginner’s Yoga Class with Teresa Diaz (Bilingual)
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/beginners-yoga-class-with-teresa-diaz-bilingual, $15, 6-7:15 p.m. Dec. 27 and Dec. 29.
Bingo
American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522, 6:15 p.m. Dec. 28.
Brain Tumor Support Group
California Cancer Center, 7257 N. Fresno St, Fresno, 559-451-3647, Free, 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 5.
Community Calendar
Celebrate Recovery
This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, 209-726-6123, www.facebook.com/ThisAintYourMamasChurch, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 3.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, 6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
Children Dance Classes
Fergie’s freestyle Dance Studio, 1477 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-908-1002, fergiesdancestudio.com/#!class-schedule/c13w1, $64-$180, Jan. 1.
Co-Dependents Anonymous co-ed meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, www.coda.org, 6 p.m. Jan. 2.
Co-Dependents Anonymous Men’s Meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave, Fresno, , 559-224-1947, Free, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 7.
Co-Dependents Anonymous Women’s Meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E Barstow Ave, Fresno, , 559-224-1947, , Free, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 7.
Debtors Anonymous
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-478-7929, www.dafresno.org, 3-4 p.m. Jan. 1.
Divorce Options Workshop
Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-226-4420, www.divorcefresno.com, 9 a.m. Jan. 7.
Dollhouse miniatures club
Hobbytown USA, 102 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-907-6051, 1 p.m. Jan. 5.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St, Fresno, 800-600-6028, www.foodaddicts.org, Free, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4 and 9:30 a.m. Jan. 7.
Fresno Chess Club
Carl’s Jr., 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-0288, 6 p.m. Jan. 2 and Jan. 6.
Fresno Mac/Apple User Group
University of California Center, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-930-2706, , www.fresnomug.com/FresnoMUG/home.html, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 3.
Gentle Yoga/Chakra Balancing Meditation
Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-449-1534, donation, 6-7:10 p.m. Dec. 28.
Grief support group
Cedar Creek Senior Living, 500 N. Westberry Ave., Madera, 559-673-2345, www.cedarcreekretirement.com, 10:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 4.
Griefshare
Clovis Evangelical free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, www.clovisevfree.org, free, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3.
Hearts On Fire - Fresno’s Only Rock N’ Roll Choir
The Voice Shop Music Academy, 1296 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-222-7564, www.thevoiceshop.com/hearts-on-fire, Free, 7-8:15 p.m. Jan. 4.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body - Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month, 11 a.m. Jan. 2-5 and Jan. 7.
Learn to Dance
Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, www.ballroomforbeginners.com, $50 per month, 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 3.
Morning Meditation
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/meditation, $15, 7-7:45 a.m. Jan. 4.
Nar-Anon for Family and Friends of Addicts
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org, and 7 p.m. Jan. 3 and Jan. 6.
Nar-Anon for Friends and Family of Addicts – Newcomer Meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 6.
Overeaters Anonymous
United Christian Church, 1038 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-273-8560, 559-447-0116 (Spanish), www.oa.org, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 7.
Phoenix Toastmasters Club
Denny’s, 710 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-283-1339, phoenixtm.info, 6:30 a.m. Jan. 2.
Salsa Dance Lessons
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-430-6522, $45 per month, 6 p.m. Jan. 1 and 7 p.m. Jan. 3 and Jan. 5.
Salsa Tuesdays
The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $5, 8 p.m. Jan. 3.
Service of Remembrance and Hope
Saint Agnes Medical Center, 1303 E. Herndon Ave., Fresno, www.samc.com/spiritual-care, Free, 7-8 p.m. Jan. 4.
Sexaholics Anonymous
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-221-4544, 559-221-4544, www.safresno.org, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 7.
Sierra Toastmasters Club of Fresno
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-360-0782, 7 p.m. Jan. 2.
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10-$20, 9 a.m. and 10:05 a.m. Jan. 3.
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
Inspiration Park, 5770 W. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10 per month for first three months; $15 monthly after, 10 a.m. and 11:05 a.m. Jan. 2 and Jan. 5.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly
New Heights Church, 6385 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-932-8677, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 2.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting
Grace United Methodist Church, 3362 E. Balch Ave., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 6.
Transportation Toastmasters Club
Caltrans, 1352 W. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-445-6792, 11:50 a.m. Jan. 5.
Vin + Yin Experience with Christa Evans
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/vinyinexperience, $20, 6-8:15 p.m. Jan. 4.
Yoga for adults
Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3, 5:15-6:30 p.m., Jan. 3.
Yoga at the Rec
Clovis Area Recreation Center, 3495 Fresno-Clovis Rail-Trail, Clovis, 559-324-2780, $3, 4-5 p.m. Jan. 4 and Jan. 6.
Yoga for seniors (50 and older)
Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3, 1:45-3 p.m. Jan. 4.
