5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Jan. 1

Sunday, Jan. 1
Event: Resolution Run
Kick off the new year on the right foot with a 2-mile walk and 4-mile run and kids fun run. Woodward Park, 7775 Friant Road, Fresno, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Fresno/ResolutionRun1, $35.
8 a.m.
Event: Salsa dancing
Dance lessons begin at 6 p.m. followed by a fun evening of dancing. Salsa Dance Academy, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/199049307222622, $5.
6-9 p.m.
Music: Manifest – A New Season release concert
Tiffany Binion Mangum releases her new EP with a special concert hosted by Kev On Stage. Westside Church of God, 1422 W. California Ave., Fresno, $20-$25.
7 p.m.
Community: New Year’s Day service
Enjoy a morning of worship and prayer. Bethany Church, 9161 N. Maple Ave., Fresno www.facebook.com/events/1617967218509880.
10 a.m.
Event: Wine tasting
Relax with a glass of wine and live music. Engelmann Cellars, 3275 N. Rolinda Ave., Fresno, 559-274-9463, www.engelmanncellars.com.
Noon-5 p.m.
