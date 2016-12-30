Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Dec. 30

Friday, Dec. 30
Event: UFC 207
Former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey makes her return to face current champ Amanda Nunes. Live on Pay-Per-View.
7 p.m.
Event: Heli Bash Fun Fly
All remote-controlled helicopters, quads, planes, cars and others are welcome to fly during the open fly that continues through Sunday. International Agri-Center back lot, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare, 559-730-1610, 559-734-8072, www.visaliahobbies.com/product/137916/Heli-Bash-Fun-fly-2017, $10.
10 a.m.
Music: Toxicity
The System of a Down tribute band will play with Way Off Starboard. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $7.
7 p.m.
Community: Kaweah Delta Winter Blood Drive
Central California Blood Center is experiencing a supply shortage and asking the community for their help in restocking the blood bank during the holiday season. Kaweah Delta Health Care District, 400 W. Mineral King Ave., Visalia, 559-624-5283, www.facebook.com/events/1934018336825648.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Music: Force of Nature II
The Hmong New Year celebration continues with a hip-hop show featuring Bee Vue, Vile Thao and more. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10.
9 p.m.
