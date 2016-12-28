What’s good on New Year’s Eve? Your local events guide

Planning for New Year’s Eve can feel a little like scrolling through the queue on Netflix. Your options are all there, but the abundance of them makes it hard to choose. Are you really feeling that documentary on the decline of Detroit? Or will you just binge watch the second season of “Fuller House?” In the same way, you might want to play dress up at a New Year’s masquerade party or feel like hearing some classic rock or dance to a bunch of DJs. Or you might feel like staying home, in which case you can watch Pitbull and Snoop Dogg count in the New Year from Miami.
Here’s a curated list of some entertainment options in the Valley for New Year’s eve, to help you get started. Or, check out our online calendar for more.
Clubs, dances and masquerade balls
New Year’s Eve Party, 8 p.m. The Standard, 9455 N. Fort Washington Road, Fresno, www.thestandard.com, $20-$40. While some clubs look to pull in big crowds for New Year’s eve, The Standard goes more intimate. The north Fresno nightclub is limiting the number of advance tickets to just 200, with no guarantees people will be able to get in on the day of the event. They promise people will get turned away.
New Year’s Eve Bash, 9 p.m. Club Imperio, 3950 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, imperiofresno.com , $35. If you are looking to get lost in the crowd, Club Imperio will be the choice. The club – at Granite Park – has pulled a 1,000 guests for its past New Year’s eve parties. Selling points here include a complimentary champagne toast and midnight balloon drop, which the nightclub says is the biggest in the Valley. Last year it dropped 4,000 balloons.
New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party, 9 p.m. Club One Casino, 1033 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-497-3000, clubonecasino.com, $20. The masquerade party at the downtown Fresno casino will feature music and dancing a photo booth and free masks to the first 50 guests.
45th Annual New Year’s Eve Dance, 8 p.m. Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia, 559-786-1307, 559-754-5600, $25-$30. This is is for the New Year’s eve purists – those looking for a traditional celebration. The Visalia chapter of the American GI Forum has been hosting this dance for four and a half decades. Music will be of the R&B, golden oldies, Tex-Mex, Cumbias and Top 40 variety, as played by the Heat.
Just DJs
NYE Mash Up Bash Up Part 2, 9 p.m. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $5. This is a follow-up to last year’s Mash Up event, which brought various music scenes together under one roof. This year’s event features DJs (Johnny Brown, Rekwel, Mr. Leonard and BOnes Malone), plus performances from Crash, B.Nice, Cinco and Carl Armada. Includes a mid-night champagne toast. Open to those over 21.
Resolution NYE 2017, 8 p.m. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, 559-575-0979, www.fresnogrizzlies.com, $25-$50. Chukchansi Park plays host to another 18-and-over electronic dance music event. This one features eight EDM artists playing in three heated viewing areas. They include Australia’s Tydi, Sean Tyas from Swtizerland and Betsie Larkin from San Francisco. There will be several bars for those over 21, plus ballpark concessions and taco trucks.
EverAfter NYE 2017, 9 p.m. Rainbow Ballroom, 1725 Broadway St., Fresno, EDMmusicjunkies.com, $35. Fresno’s EDM Junkies celebrates the fifth year of its annual end-of-the-year party, which the group calls the “the largest New Year’s Eve party and countdown in The Valley.” Think of it as an above-the-board rave for those 18 and older. There will be a live countdown, 2,000 balloons plus pyrotechnics and fire and go go dancers.
Music, comedy and more
Born To Be Wild, 7:30 p.m. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $38-$55. Hear the music of Steppenwolf, as done by the band’s original keyboardist Goldy McJohn, who has put together an all-star band and has been touring for the last few years. They band played in Fresno in 2015. Here, the band will be joined by The Marshall Kipp Band (with Marcos Reyes of War) and The Keeney Brothers Band.
John Clifton Blues Band, 9 p.m. Detention Billiards, 750 E. Olive Ave. 559-269-5150, $10. If you are OK spending your New Year’s at a pool hall (a really hip one, granted) you can hear Fresno blues rock emissary, John Clifton. The singer/harmonica player founded the MoFo Party band with his brother Bill Clifton in the late 1980s. He is currently touring as a solo artist.
Good Company Players New Year’s Eve show. 6 p.m. Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N Wishon Ave. 559-266-9494, rogerrockas.com, $99. Fresno’s favorite community theater group presents its annual New Year’s Eve dinner, show and dance. What you get: A choice of four dinner options and a performance of “A Christmas Story, The Musical,” followed by dancing to the Ed Burke Review plus champagne and party favors at midnight.
Dave & Buster’s Family New Year’s celebration. 5-8 p.m. Dave & Buster’s, 212 E. River Park Circle. 559-650-5100, www.daveandbusters.com/fresno $32.70-$40.80. Dave and Buster’s may be know for mixing booze and video games, but it bills itself as an all-ages entertainment restaurant. As such, it is planning an early, family friendly New Year’s party, leaving plenty time to get the kiddos tucked in bed. Unlimited gaming packages are available.
New Years Eve Comedy Bash, 8 p.m. Mother Mary’s Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, 1345 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-416-9120, www.liveandplayvisalia.com., $20. Make this your first stop of the evening. Fresno comedian Jenn Felix hosts the evening. Danny Minch headlines.
The Enchanted Ice Garden, 1-9 p.m. Garden Street Plaza, Visalia. 559-713-4365, www.liveandplayvisalia.com, $10. Not everyone’s New Year’s eve plans revolve around the midnight ball drop. Visalia’s Enchanted Ice Garden outdoor ice rink is open for public skating on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Drink it in
Brew Year’s Eve, 8 p.m. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, fullcirclebrewing.com, $20. For those who’s favorite champagne happens to be beer. Go for the brews. Stay for the music (it’s local ska band For the Record) and magic from Magic of Elder, plus food from El Dorado Taquaria.
Sip N’ Salsa New Year’s Eve Party, 9 p.m. Toca Madera Winery, 36140 Ave. 9, Madera, 559-471-8410, www.tocadmaderawinery.com, $15. Toca Madera Winery goes tropical for New Year’s even with a Sip N’ Salsa party, for those who like their wine accompanied with live music. Són Cuatro will perform with guest DJs, playing bachata, merengue, cumbia and salsa, of course. Complimentary dances classes, for you first timers. No partner needed.
Stay in
Now, if none of that seems to be your speed and you are the kind of person who prefers to spend a quiet evening on your couch, there are these telecasts to help you celebrate:
“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017” on ABC will turn to Mariah Carey to bring in the New Year. As has been the case for 45 years, the telecast will originate from Times Square in New York. The five-and-a-half hour broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. on KFSN (Channel 30.1). Seacrest will host and lead the traditional countdown to midnight with reporting from Jenny McCarthy. Along with Carey, the lineup will include DNCE, Gloria Estefan with the cast of her smash Broadway musical “On Your Feet!” and Thomas Rhett. Additional performances will include Fifth Harmony featuring Kid Ink and Ty Dolla $ign, Niall Horan, Lukas Graham, Shawn Mendes and Emeli Sande.
“NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly” airs on NBC. Also from Times Square, the broadcast will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Pentatonix and Blake Shelton. Mel B will share hosting duties with Daly. It begins at 11:30 p.m. on KSEE (Channel 24.1).
“Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution” will air from Miami on FOX. Biz Markie, Coolio, Naughty By Nature, Rob Base, Salt-N-Pepa, Tone Loc and Young MC will join Pitbull and hosts Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg. It begins at 11 p.m. on KMPH (Channel 26.1).
You also can start your viewing earlier.
“A Toast to 2016!,” hosted by Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, is a two-hour special from NBC News highlighting the best and buzziest stories from the past year. It airs 8 p.m. on KSEE (Channel 24.1)
“Live From Lincoln Center” starts at 8 p.m. on PBS, KVPT (Channel 18.1). The New York Philharmonic is joined by opera star Joyce DiDonato and Tony Award winner Paulo Szot. The program will celebrate American classics from Broadway. Mo Rocca hosts.
Reporters Joshua Tehee, Rick Bentley, Donald Munro and Bethany Clough contributed to this report.
Comments