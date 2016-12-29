This week in entertainment: Calendar of events for Dec. 30-Jan. 5

ART
Art of the Word 2
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 30 and Jan. 5.
Exhibit: ‘Personal Totems’ by Robert Weibel
1821 Gallery & Studios, 1821 Calaveras St, Fresno, 559-999-1158, www.1821gallery.com, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 30.
Exhibit: ‘Spiritual Symbols,’ group show featuring Joy Johnson
Gallery 25, 2333 S. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-264-4092, gallery25.org, noon-4 p.m. Dec. 30-31 and Jan. 4.
Exhibit: ‘Under The Same Sun’ by R.W. “Bob” Goetting
Tulare Historical Museum, 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare, 559-686-2074, www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org, free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 30-31.
Exhibit: Lance Anderson And Brian Vasquez
Tower District Records, 302 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, , 559-478-4034, Www.facebook.com/towerdistrictrecords, free, noon-6 p.m. Dec. 30.
Head To Toe: Wearable Art
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 And under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 30 and Jan. 5.
Hung Liu: Scales Of History
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 30 and Jan. 5.
The Making Of A Mural
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions,$10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 30 and Jan. 5.
Mississippi Freedom Summer, 1964
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 30 and Jan. 5.
Student Art Project & A Tribute To Francisco Vargas
Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-441-4221, 559-441-4221, Www.fresnoartmuseum.org/exhibitions, $10, $5 ages 6-17, free for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 30 and Jan. 5.
THEATRE
A Christmas Story: The Musical
Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9494, gcplayers.com/gcp-shows/a-christmas-story-the-musical-2, $32-$55, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 30-31 and Jan. 5.
Blithe Spirit
2nd Space Theatre, 928 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-266-0660, 2ndspacetheatre.com, $20, $17 seniors and students, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5.
MUSIC
Bold Country (live Country Music)
Brooks Ranch, 4131 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, free, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 31.
Force of Nature II
Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10, 9 p.m. Dec. 30.
Niteflite
Yosemite Falls Cafe, 4020 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-243-1074, free, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 30.
Randy Freeman
Patio Cafe, 5138 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, free, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Dec. 30.
Toxicity – tribute to System of a Down
Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $5, 7 p.m. Dec. 30.
ETC.
Children’s Crafts: Children catching snowflakes
Call for times and locations, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org, Jan. 2-5.
Children’s Crafts: New Year’s Wishing Wand
Call for times and locations, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org, Dec. 30.
Tabletop Roleplaying Free Demo
Legends Comics & Games, 639 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 173, Fresno, 559-230-1964, www.labyrinthadventures.com, free, 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 1.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
Clovis Festival of Lights
Ladera Ranch, 3116 Indianapolis Ave., Clovis, 559-977-2820, www.clovisfestivaloflights.org, 6-10 p.m. Dec. 30-31.
Global Winter Wonderland
Tulare County Fairgrounds, 620 S. K St., Tulare, www.globalwonderland.com, $12-$41, 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 5-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays through Jan. 2, 5-11 p.m. Jan. 6 and 5-10 p.m. Jan. 7-8.
ZooLights
Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-498-5910, www.fresnochaffeezoo.org, $5-$9, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 30.
NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENTS
2016 New Year’s Eve Party
Chukchansi Gold Resort And Casino, 711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold, 866-794-6946, chukchansigold.com, $25, 9 p.m. Dec. 31.
2016 New Year’s Eve Party
Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore, 559-924-7751, www.tachipalace.com/entertainment.php, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.
Brew Year’s Eve
Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2706927, $15, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.
Ever After NYE 2017
Rainbow Ballroom, 1725 Broadway St., Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/new-year-bash-tickets-29397780553, $35, 9 p.m. Dec. 31.
Exeter New Year’s Eve Celebration
Downtown Exeter, 559-592-2919, free 6-9 p.m. Dec. 31.
New Year’s Eve Bash
Club Imperio, 3950 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/new-year-bash-tickets-29397780553, $35, 9 p.m. Dec. 31.
New Year’s Eve Black and White Ball
The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/1003543716446402, $20, 9 p.m. Dec. 31.
New Year’s Eve Celebration
American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-908-0102, $20, $35 per couple, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
New Year’s Eve Dance
Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia, 559-786-1307, 559-754-5600, $25-$30, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.
New Year’s Eve Dinner
Ducey’s On The Lake, 39255 Marina Drive, Bass Lake, 800-350-7463, www.basslake.com, $30-$70, 4-9 p.m. Dec. 31.
New Year’s Eve Extravaganza
The Falls Event Center, 4105 W. Figarden Drive, Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/the-new-monsanto-bands-annual-new-years-eve-extravaganza-along-w-ray-moore-tickets-28406870715?aff, $20-$75, 7 p.m. Dec. 31.
New Year’s Eve Fireworks
The Pines Resort, 54432 Road 432, Bass Lake, 800-350-7463, www.nyeatbasslake.eventbrite.com, $15, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
New Year’s Eve Magic Show
Ducey’s On The Lake, 39255 Marina Drive, Bass Lake, 559-642-3131, www.basslake.com, free, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Dec. 31.
New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party
Club One Casino, 1033 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-497-3000, clubonecasino.com, $20, 9 p.m. Dec. 31.
New Year’s Eve Party
Wyndham Visalia, 9000 W. Airport Drive, Visalia, 559-651-5000, www.facebook.com/events/1769550763285865, $45, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.
New Year’s Eve Party
The Standard, 9455 N. Fort Washington Road, Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/fresno-new-years-eve-party-at-the-standard-tickets-30106737061?aff=fbeventpage, $20-$40, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.
New Year’s Eve: Danny & The Mix
VFW Post 8900, 3585 N. Blythe Ave., Fresno, 559-275-7633, $35-$40, 6 p.m. Dec. 31.
New Year’s Eve: Larry Keyes Band
Irish O’Sullivan’s Sunnyside Lounge, 5689 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, 559-454-1752, Free, 9 p.m. Dec. 31.
New Year’s Eve Comedy Bash: Danny Minch
Mother Mary’s Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, 1345 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-416-9120, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3858, $20, 8-10 p.m. Dec. 31.
NYE Mash Up Bash Up Part 2
Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $5, 9 p.m. Dec. 31.
Resolution NYE 2017
Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, 559-575-0979, www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Team.asp?SponsorID=7495#.WBZ5XfkrJEZ, $25-$50, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.
Revisit The Legend Of Steppenwolf: Born To Be Wild
Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $38-$55, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
Sip N’ Salsa New Year’s Eve Party
Toca Madera Winery, 36140 Ave. 9, Madera, 559-471-8410, shop.tocamaderawinery.com/res-393820/sip-Salsa-New-Years-Eve-Party.html, $15, 9 p.m. Dec. 31.
