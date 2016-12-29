Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Dec. 29

Thursday, Dec. 29
Concert: United As One
The official Hmong New Year party features performances by Nazdy, Richie Baby, Robert Thao and more. Rainbow Ballroom, 1725 Broadway St., Fresno, 559-284-7578, www.facebook.com/events/695797147238854.
9 p.m.
See the 1939 classic. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $5.
6:30 p.m.
Music: Dos Mikeys
The indie rock show also features Yela Silo, Aurora Beam, Recycle Life and Videotape. Dynamite Vinyl, 1476 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1128590470555043, $5.
8 p.m.
Event: Women’s basketball
The Fresno State women’s team faces New Mexico. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3000, savemartcenter.com/events/fresno-state-womens-basketball-8, $6-$11.
7 p.m.
Community: Weight-loss workshop
Learn tips on staying on track with your fitness program. Body Effect Fitness & Performance, 611 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-738-8711, www.facebook.com/events/1786465624952795, Free.
5-8 p.m.
