December 28, 2016 12:24 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Dec. 28

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Music: Erick Tyler

Enjoy an acoustic performance. Neighbors Tap & Cook House, 1175 N. Fowler Ave., Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/217170065396977.

7 p.m.

Event: Pop-Up Bar

Specially made cocktails using fresh, organic produce. The Lime Lite, 1054 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-999-4852, garden-cocktails.com.

6-10 p.m.

Event: Paint & Sip

The painting workshop is titled “Come Together” and promotes peace and harmony with one another. Pinot’s Palette, 6763 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, www.pinotspalette.com/fresno/events, $35.

7-9 p.m.

Music: Perennial Discoveries Tour

Transcend the Realm will play with The Dream Nexus and others. Barmageddon, 126 E. Kern Ave., Tulare, www.facebook.com/events/1797274933888919.

6 p.m.

Community: Bible study

Attend the weekly Bible group. This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, www.bikechurch.org.

6-9 p.m.

