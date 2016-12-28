5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Dec. 28

Wednesday, Dec. 28
Music: Erick Tyler
Enjoy an acoustic performance. Neighbors Tap & Cook House, 1175 N. Fowler Ave., Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/217170065396977.
7 p.m.
Event: Pop-Up Bar
Specially made cocktails using fresh, organic produce. The Lime Lite, 1054 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-999-4852, garden-cocktails.com.
6-10 p.m.
Event: Paint & Sip
The painting workshop is titled “Come Together” and promotes peace and harmony with one another. Pinot’s Palette, 6763 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, www.pinotspalette.com/fresno/events, $35.
7-9 p.m.
Music: Perennial Discoveries Tour
Transcend the Realm will play with The Dream Nexus and others. Barmageddon, 126 E. Kern Ave., Tulare, www.facebook.com/events/1797274933888919.
6 p.m.
Community: Bible study
Attend the weekly Bible group. This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, 1405 W. Main St., Merced, www.bikechurch.org.
6-9 p.m.
