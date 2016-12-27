Entertainment

December 27, 2016 12:37 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Dec. 27

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Event: ‘Shen Yun

The classical Chinese dance and music performance aims to bring back to life a lost civilization that lasted more than 5,000 years. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-485-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $73-$153.

7:30 p.m.

Music: Cherry Glazerr

The rock trio formed in Los Angeles in 2012 and will release their new album, “Apocalipstick,” on Jan. 20. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $12.

8 p.m.

Film: ‘Aliyah’

The independent film follows Alex, a 27-year-old Jewish drug dealer who lives in Paris but plans to move to Israel for a better life. Tulare County Library, 200 W. Oak Ave.., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/671164849731307, Free.

6 p.m.

Event: Tech Tuesday

Open to anyone interested in Arduino, RaspberryPi, robotics and microelectronic devices. The Fresno Ideaworks, 1755 Broadway St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/209141452879219.

6-9 p.m.

Music: Crusaders Revive Concert

The Crusaders Project reunites after 20 years for a special night of worship. Hmong Alliance Church of Fresno, 8234 E. Belmont Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/634352220070899, Free.

6:30 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

History of NORAD tracking Santa

View more video

Entertainment Videos