5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Dec. 26

Monday, Dec. 26
Music: Fiesta Americana
Join an all-star cast of current and former musicians from Fresno with multi-ethnic food and music. A 21-and-over open jam session begins at 10 p.m. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com.
7 p.m.
Event: Hmong International New Year
The weeklong celebration includes live entertainment from international artists, Miss Hmong International pageant, vendors, food and more. Big Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.hinyf.org, $4.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Event: Kwanzaa celebration
Learn the seven principles of Kwanzaa as a weeklong celebration begins today. African American Historical & Cultural Museum, 1857 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-544-1857, www.facebook.com/events/1514199755276726, aahcmsjv@gmail.com.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Community: Boxing Day Party
If you’re a soccer fan you’re in luck as the bar holds an all-day viewing party. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com.
7 a.m.
Music: Maintain
Hmong New Year opening day festivities continue with a late-night EDM show. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $15-$20.
9 p.m.
