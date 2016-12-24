5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Dec. 24

Saturday, Dec. 24
Event: Global Winter Wonderland
View vibrant displays at the Global Village, Dinosaur Maze and Santa’s Village. Tulare County Fairgrounds, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tulare, www.globalwonderland.com/public/tulare/index.cfm.
5-11 p.m.
Community: Christmas Eve service
Enjoy a time of worship during Carols & Candlelight. For a full list of Christmas Eve and Day services, see the religion calendar. First Presbyterian Church of Visalia, 215 N. Locust St., Visalia, 559-732-8627, www.facebook.com/events/178838985922154.
7 p.m., 11 p.m.
Event: Outdoor skating rink
Bring the family for an afternoon of open skating. Garden Street Plaza, 300 E. Main St., Visalia, 559-713-4365, www.facebook.com/events/851139868362552, $10.
1-5 p.m.
Music: Nifra
A house and trance show featuring DJs Nifra, Mike Efex and Deja Vu. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $15-$20.
9 p.m.
Community: Christmas Eve dinner
Merced County Rescue Mission will provide a hot meal with all the fixings, toys for children and clothing for men, women and children. American Legion Post 83, 939 W. Main St., Merced, www.facebook.com/events/227356134340805.
10 a.m.-noon
