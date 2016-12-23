Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Dec. 23

Friday, Dec. 23
Music: Beary Xmas 2016
The lineup features Fashawn with performances by The Ray Moore Band and special guest DJs. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15.
8 p.m.
Comedy: Darren Carter
The impressionist and comedian has been on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and made appearances on Comedy Central, BET and Showtime. Mother Mary’s Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, 1345 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3852, $25.
8-10 p.m.
Event: Ugly Xmas Sweater Pub Crawl
Grab your ugly sweater and meet up at Strummer’s before heading out for some holiday drinks and celebration. Tower District, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/440816229640084.
8 p.m.
Community: Christmas community meal
Enjoy a warm Christmas dinner with family and friends. Visalia Rescue Mission, 741 N. Santa Fe St., Visalia, vrmhope.org/volunteer, www.facebook.com/events/152434278556954.
4-6 p.m.
Event: Science with Skittles
Participate in the experiment that will take place at various times throughout the day. The Discovery Center, 1944 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-251-5533, www.facebook.com/events/159651247842446, $6, $8 ages 3-17, free to ages 2 and younger.
11 a.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments