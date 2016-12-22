Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Dec. 22

Thursday, Dec. 22
Event: Outdoor skating rink
Head out with the family or a group of friends for an evening at an outdoor winter wonderland and don’t miss the screening of “Home Alone.” Garden Street Plaza, 300 E. Main St., Visalia, 559-713-4365, ww.facebook.com/events/182532092220355, $5.
4-9 p.m.
DJ Rekwel spins a special holiday show with DJs Green Giant, Disco Kitten and others. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $6-$9.
6 p.m.
Event: Mini piñata craft workshop
Learn the history of piñata making and decorate and fill one with candies and toys provided to take home. Fres.Co, 1918 Fresno St., Fresno, squareup.com/store/studioazucar, $15, $10 ages 11 and younger.
6-8 p.m.
9 p.m.
Community: Exeter open house
Enjoy a ride on a horse-drawn carriage or an old-fashioned fire truck, visit with Santa and finish up your holiday shopping. Downtown Exeter, 559-592-2919, www.facebook.com/events/119314321877898.
5-8 p.m.
Music: Dear You emo night
Catch a performance by I’m Glad It’s You and DJs Taquitos, P and SxR. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, Free.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments