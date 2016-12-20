5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Dec. 20

Tuesday, Dec. 20
Event: Christmas with Elvis
Jeremy “Elvis” Pearce performs favorites like “Blue Christmas,” “Silent Night,” and “Here Comes Santa Claus.” Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $55-$65.
8 p.m.
Community: Ugly sweater mixer
Join Madera Young Professionals to network and learn about future events and opportunities. Madera County Courthouse, 210 W. Yosemite Ave., Madera, www.facebook.com/events/1965114970382513.
5:45-7:45 p.m.
Community: Wrapping party
Volunteers are needed to sort, bag and wrap toys for children in need. Valley Dream Center, 1835 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/437371433317210.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
Community: Kids crafts at the library
Children in Tulare County can work on construction paper wreaths. Call for times and locations, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org..
Music: Coram Deo performance
The program is titled “God With Us” and will include excerpts from “The Nutcracker” and contemporary and classic holiday music. St. Brigid’s Youth Center, 319 N. Harris St., Hanford, www.facebook.com/events/943894362409282, Free.
7 p.m.
