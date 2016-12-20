Entertainment

December 20, 2016 12:07 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Dec. 20

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Event: Christmas with Elvis

Jeremy “Elvis” Pearce performs favorites like “Blue Christmas,” “Silent Night,” and “Here Comes Santa Claus.” Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $55-$65.

8 p.m.

Community: Ugly sweater mixer

Join Madera Young Professionals to network and learn about future events and opportunities. Madera County Courthouse, 210 W. Yosemite Ave., Madera, www.facebook.com/events/1965114970382513.

5:45-7:45 p.m.

Community: Wrapping party

Volunteers are needed to sort, bag and wrap toys for children in need. Valley Dream Center, 1835 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/437371433317210.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Community: Kids crafts at the library

Children in Tulare County can work on construction paper wreaths. Call for times and locations, 559-713-2700, tularecountylibrary.org..

Music: Coram Deo performance

The program is titled “God With Us” and will include excerpts from “The Nutcracker” and contemporary and classic holiday music. St. Brigid’s Youth Center, 319 N. Harris St., Hanford, www.facebook.com/events/943894362409282, Free.

7 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

View more video

Entertainment Videos