5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Dec. 21

Wednesday, Dec. 21
Event: Tea and Poetry
Join Lee Herrick as he reads selections from his books, “Gardening Secrets for the Dead” and “This Many Miles from Desire.” Fig Garden Regional Library, 3071 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-600-4071, www.fresnolibrary.org, Free.
7-9 p.m.
Event: Make your own ornament
Create a blown glass ornament to hang on the tree or give as a gift. Fresno Ideaworks, 1755 Broadway St., Fresno, 559-840-8749, fresnoideaworks.org, www.eventbrite.com/e/glass-blowing-workshop-blown-glass-ornament-tickets-29503807683, $40.
6-9 p.m.
Event: ‘Macbeth’
Woodward Shakespeare Festival performs a dramatic reading of Shakespeare’s tragedy. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-3135, www.fresnolibrary.org, Free.
7-8:45 p.m.
Event: Winter Solstice celebration
The Rev. Timothy Rich will explain what the solstice is and why to celebrate it. A dessert potluck will follow. Center for Spiritual Living, 117 S. Locust St., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/1172702526170369.
7 p.m.
Event: The Return of a Vaudeville Christmas
A variety show featuring local performance artists and musicians with a pyrotechnics show to follow. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, thevaudevilleshow.brownpapertickets.com, $10.
7:30 p.m.
