December 19, 2016 12:08 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Dec. 19

Monday, Dec. 19

Event: ZooLights

The entire zoo will be transformed into a holiday wonderland with miles of lights and more. Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-498-5910, www.fresnochaffeezoo.org, $9, $7 ages 2-11.

5-8 p.m.

Event: Soccer viewing party

Don’t miss the heated rivalry between the Everton and Liverpool football clubs. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/361702547526506.

Noon-3 p.m.

Community: Fresno Chess Club

Learn the rules or find an opponent, all skill levels are welcome. Carl’s Jr., 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-0288.

6 p.m.

Music: Bobby Seals & The Whiskey River Band

Enjoy a country, oldies and swing music concert. Wyndham Hotel, 9000 W. Airport Drive, Visalia, 559-688-4645, $8.

7-10 p.m.

Community: Junior high Christmas party

All seventh and eighth graders are invited to unlimited bowling, soft drinks and pizza. AMF Visalia Lanes, 1740 W. Caldwell Ave., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/1834326780177523, $15.

6-7:30 p.m.

