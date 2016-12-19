5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Dec. 19

Monday, Dec. 19
Event: ZooLights
The entire zoo will be transformed into a holiday wonderland with miles of lights and more. Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-498-5910, www.fresnochaffeezoo.org, $9, $7 ages 2-11.
5-8 p.m.
Event: Soccer viewing party
Don’t miss the heated rivalry between the Everton and Liverpool football clubs. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/361702547526506.
Noon-3 p.m.
Community: Fresno Chess Club
Learn the rules or find an opponent, all skill levels are welcome. Carl’s Jr., 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-0288.
6 p.m.
Enjoy a country, oldies and swing music concert. Wyndham Hotel, 9000 W. Airport Drive, Visalia, 559-688-4645, $8.
7-10 p.m.
Community: Junior high Christmas party
All seventh and eighth graders are invited to unlimited bowling, soft drinks and pizza. AMF Visalia Lanes, 1740 W. Caldwell Ave., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/1834326780177523, $15.
6-7:30 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
