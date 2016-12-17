5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Dec. 17

Saturday, Dec. 17
Comedy: Punchlines and Pasta featuring Phil Medina
The comedian will be joined onstage by Tass Gandara, Gwendolyn Shreve Pol, Edward Sativa and Dave Garret. Cafe Via, 6640 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-470-3306, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2720804, $10.
7:30 p.m.
Concert: John Prine
The two-time Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter is known for hits like “Angel From Montgomery” and “Sam Stone.” Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $34.50-$94.50.
8 p.m.
Event: 559 Fights
The main event features Hanford’s Aaron Mathis against Fresno’s Andrew Chatman for a state title. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, towertheatrefresno.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=917589, $25-$65.
7 p.m.
Event: Glass ‘N’ Brew
Enjoy live music and food trucks at a gathering of local artists and makers. Tickets come with two brew tickets and a one-of-a-kind hand-blown glass ball. Fresno Ideaworks, 1755 Broadway St., Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/glass-n-brew-tickets-29878028989, $35.
6-10 p.m.
Music: Amoret
This four-piece indie pop rock group from Fresno released their debut EP in June titled “Glory Days.” Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $7.
7 p.m.
