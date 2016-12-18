5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Dec. 18

Sunday, Dec. 18
Event: An Irish Christmas
Traditional musicians and dancers from the Kerry Dance Troupe use pipes, flutes and fiddles for classics like “Silent Night” and “Little Drummer Boy.” Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com/eventlist/irish-christmas, $25-$60.
2 p.m.
Event: Diego Rivera paint class
Re-create a piece inspired by the Mexican painter. Seven Bar and Grill, 25 Shaw Ave., Clovis, squareup.com/store/margaritas-and-masterpieces, $30.
3-6 p.m.
Daniel Lindstrom conducts the concert featuring a variety of festive and classic arrangements. Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, cloviscommunityband.org, Free.
2:30 p.m.
Concert: Monsters of Soft Rock
Ambrosia, Al Stewart and Player all enjoyed huge top-40 hits in the 1970s. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $39.50-$64.50.
5 p.m.
Join the support group for the LGBTQ people and their friends, families and allies for holiday music entertainment, a white elephant gift exchange and potluck. Congregation B’nai David, 1039 S. Chinowth St., Visalia, 559-363-0992, www.pflag-tulare-kings.org, Free.
3-5 p.m.
