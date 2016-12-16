Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Dec. 16

Friday, Dec. 16
Music: Peter White Christmas
The jazz musician’s career has spanned 40 years and produced more than a dozen solo albums. He performs his holiday show with trumpeter Rick Braun and saxophonist Euge Groove. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $63.50-$78.50.
8 p.m.
Event: Santacon 2016
Dig out your Santa costume, ugly sweater or reindeer ears and enjoy craft beer and food trucks. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots and a chance to win prizes. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1262450907108434.
5-9 p.m.
The tribute band plays 20 of the Swedish pop stars’ greatest hits, including “Dancing Queen.” Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org/event/1230023-magic-abba-abbacadabra-visalia, $17-$45.
7:30 p.m.
Continue the holiday spirit with vocalists performing classic Christmas songs. Golden Chain Theatre, 42130 Highway 41, Oakhurst, 559-683-7112, www.goldenchaintheatre.org, $8-$15.
7 p.m.
Event: Beat Down Competitive Poetry Slam
Inner Ear hosts the battle where the winner receives a cash prize after two rounds. Bitwise Industries, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1818201228469429, $5.
7-10 p.m.
