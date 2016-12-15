Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Dec. 15

Thursday, Dec. 15
Film: ‘A Christmas Story’
All Ralphie wants for Christmas is a Red Ryder BB gun in this 1983 film set in the 1940s. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, warnors.org/event/a-christmas-story, $5.
7 p.m.
Community: Santa at the Library
Wear your pajamas to the library for a photo with Santa. Selma Branch Library, 2200 Selma St., Selma, 559-896-3393, www.fresnolibrary.org, Free.
6-7 p.m.
Film: ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’
Hilarity ensues when Clark Griswold and his family prepare for a Christmas with the in-laws. Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, www.foxhanford.com/shows/50-national-lampoon-s-christmas-vacation, $5.
7 p.m.
Event: Ugly Sweater Party and Potluck
Bring a dish to share while playing games and socializing, and don’t forget your ugly sweater. CMAC, 1555 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, bestina@cmac.tv, www.facebook.com/events/237880606624484, Free.
6-8 p.m.
Community: Christmas open house
Enjoy a ride on a horse-drawn carriage or an old-fashioned fire truck, visit with Santa and finish up your holiday shopping. Downtown Exeter, 559-592-2919, www.facebook.com/events/1686065385038967.
5-9 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments