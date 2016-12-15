Entertainment

December 15, 2016 12:50 AM

Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Dec. 15

Thursday, Dec. 15

Film: ‘A Christmas Story’

All Ralphie wants for Christmas is a Red Ryder BB gun in this 1983 film set in the 1940s. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, warnors.org/event/a-christmas-story, $5.

7 p.m.

Community: Santa at the Library

Wear your pajamas to the library for a photo with Santa. Selma Branch Library, 2200 Selma St., Selma, 559-896-3393, www.fresnolibrary.org, Free.

6-7 p.m.

Film: ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’

Hilarity ensues when Clark Griswold and his family prepare for a Christmas with the in-laws. Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, www.foxhanford.com/shows/50-national-lampoon-s-christmas-vacation, $5.

7 p.m.

Event: Ugly Sweater Party and Potluck

Bring a dish to share while playing games and socializing, and don’t forget your ugly sweater. CMAC, 1555 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, bestina@cmac.tv, www.facebook.com/events/237880606624484, Free.

6-8 p.m.

Community: Christmas open house

Enjoy a ride on a horse-drawn carriage or an old-fashioned fire truck, visit with Santa and finish up your holiday shopping. Downtown Exeter, 559-592-2919, www.facebook.com/events/1686065385038967.

5-9 p.m.

