December 14, 2016 12:41 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Dec. 14

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Event: Ribbon cutting ceremony

The Animal Compassion Team and Granville Homes teamed up to raise money for a new animal intake building. Animal Compassion Team of America, 2789 S. Orange Ave., Fresno, 559-299-6364, www.animalcompassionteam.com, Free.

10-11:30 a.m.

Theater: Elf, The Musical

Broadway in Fresno presents the holiday tale of Buddy the Elf, a human who accidentally gets sent to the North Pole as a baby. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.broadwayinfresno.com/shows/elf, $33-$73..

7:30 p.m.

Event: Journey to Bethlehem

Load the family in the car for a cozy drive-through tour of the story of Christmas and enjoy s’mores and hot cocoa after. The event runs nightly through Saturday. Bethany Church, 9161 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, bethanychurchfresno.com/event-items/journey-to-bethlehem, Free.

6-8:30 p.m.

Event: ‘Home Alone’ movie night

The classic holiday film follows wild child Kevin McAllister’s crazy antics to protect his family’s home after he gets left alone. Full Circle Brewing, 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/335634146818404, Free.

7 p.m.

Event: Drink and Draw

Bring your own art supplies for the naughty or nice edition of the drawing event. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, Free.

7 p.m.

