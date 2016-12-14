5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Dec. 14

Wednesday, Dec. 14
Event: Ribbon cutting ceremony
The Animal Compassion Team and Granville Homes teamed up to raise money for a new animal intake building. Animal Compassion Team of America, 2789 S. Orange Ave., Fresno, 559-299-6364, www.animalcompassionteam.com, Free.
10-11:30 a.m.
Theater: Elf, The Musical
Broadway in Fresno presents the holiday tale of Buddy the Elf, a human who accidentally gets sent to the North Pole as a baby. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.broadwayinfresno.com/shows/elf, $33-$73..
7:30 p.m.
Event: Journey to Bethlehem
Load the family in the car for a cozy drive-through tour of the story of Christmas and enjoy s’mores and hot cocoa after. The event runs nightly through Saturday. Bethany Church, 9161 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, bethanychurchfresno.com/event-items/journey-to-bethlehem, Free.
6-8:30 p.m.
Event: ‘Home Alone’ movie night
The classic holiday film follows wild child Kevin McAllister’s crazy antics to protect his family’s home after he gets left alone. Full Circle Brewing, 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/335634146818404, Free.
7 p.m.
Event: Drink and Draw
Bring your own art supplies for the naughty or nice edition of the drawing event. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, Free.
7 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments